Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,246 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 270% compared to the average daily volume of 607 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.21. 72,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,205. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on IRWD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 505,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,646,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,164.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $790,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,210. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 135,670 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 103.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 112,096 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 343,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 174.9% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 296,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 188,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 220,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 49,114 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

