IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.97

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.97 and traded as high as $4.14. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 15,642 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.97.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,801,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after buying an additional 256,104 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.