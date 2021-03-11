iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,809 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. owned 0.05% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHYG. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 280.2% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,056,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,428,000 after acquiring an additional 103,508 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SHYG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,445. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.84. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $45.75.

