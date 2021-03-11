iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Up 1,432.6% in February

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 206,900 shares, an increase of 1,432.6% from the February 11th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SLQD opened at $51.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.09. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $52.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 249.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 66,968 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 68,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000.

