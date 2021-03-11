iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,458 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,760,000 after buying an additional 13,735,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,220,000 after buying an additional 12,509,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,090,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,155,000 after buying an additional 1,685,293 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,949,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,091,000 after buying an additional 1,209,421 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,783,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,906,000 after buying an additional 911,522 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.02. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.