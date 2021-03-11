iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,458 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,760,000 after buying an additional 13,735,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,220,000 after buying an additional 12,509,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,090,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,155,000 after buying an additional 1,685,293 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,949,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,091,000 after buying an additional 1,209,421 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,783,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,906,000 after buying an additional 911,522 shares during the period.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.02. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.