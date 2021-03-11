iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Purchased by HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 266,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,717,000 after acquiring an additional 24,441 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,668 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGSB traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $54.54. 8,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,262. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.02. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.