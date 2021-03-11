iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,668 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

IGSB opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average of $55.02. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $55.30.

