iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Stock Position Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735,024 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,090,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,293 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,949,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,783,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,906,000 after purchasing an additional 911,522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.02. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

