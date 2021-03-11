iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,881 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $12,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICVT. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 603.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,763,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,821 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $111,033,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 527,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,569,000 after purchasing an additional 208,523 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,690,000. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,657,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $96.09 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.98.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.