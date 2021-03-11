iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,191 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 16.0% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $200,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 14,049 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $389.86. 133,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,331,287. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $395.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

