iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,116 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.5% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $92,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 497,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 104,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,904 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH traded up $3.65 on Tuesday, reaching $256.42. 72,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,089. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.47 and its 200-day moving average is $217.66. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $257.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.