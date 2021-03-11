iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,749 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 9.6% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $30,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $834,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 52,467 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,836,000.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.40. 4,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,125. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $91.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.51.

