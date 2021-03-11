iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) is HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up 2.8% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $8,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,659.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000.

IXN traded up $9.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $300.82. The stock had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,121. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.70. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $155.91 and a 1 year high of $324.99.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

