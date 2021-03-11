iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 76.7% from the February 11th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 30.49% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF worth $10,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTD opened at $25.66 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.70.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.