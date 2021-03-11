iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IBTG stock opened at $25.62 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $28.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 365,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 43.02% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

