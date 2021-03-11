iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,599,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.01% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $497,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA LQD traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $130.32. 458,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,500,510. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.04. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.95 and a fifty-two week high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

