iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titus Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

MBB stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $108.96. 55,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,919. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.85 and a 200-day moving average of $110.02. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

