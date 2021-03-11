iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) Short Interest Up 395.9% in February

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 395.9% from the February 11th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 142,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,481,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ JKI opened at $184.62 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.86 and a twelve month high of $185.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.77.

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

