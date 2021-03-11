iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 172.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 284,527 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.64% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $10,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWA. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 410,826.2% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 267,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 267,037 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 481,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 249,889 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 248,921 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,014,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,005,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EWA stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.17. 139,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,434,015. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

