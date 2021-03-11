iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,058,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,294 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $77,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.34. The stock had a trading volume of 837,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,974,240. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.67. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

