iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,991,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,164,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,659,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 288.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after acquiring an additional 711,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,030,000 after acquiring an additional 412,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $74.37 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

