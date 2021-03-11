iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) is Capital One Financial Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Capital One Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,061 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 4.7% of Capital One Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $35,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 761,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,907,000 after purchasing an additional 67,355 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 66,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 629,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 34.6% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.97. 862,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.10.

