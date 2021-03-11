iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,392 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $16,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 58.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 228.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 207,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 144,367 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.30. 42,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,547. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.52.

