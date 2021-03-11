iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,213 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $11,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,080,000 after buying an additional 2,575,808 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,129,000. Managed Account Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 81,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,160,000 after buying an additional 85,578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

