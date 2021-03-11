iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 490,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,889 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $23,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 867.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.60. 18,143,736 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

