iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1,229.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,062 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476,013 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 249.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,559,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,257,000 after buying an additional 1,826,920 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,741,000. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 562.9% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 924,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after buying an additional 785,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,096,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.