iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,891,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,275,582. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

