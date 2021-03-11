iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 201,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after buying an additional 41,024 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,217,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 102,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $52.38 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.26.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

