iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Bought by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,806 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.2% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,705,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,466,000 after purchasing an additional 393,895 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,042,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,646,000 after acquiring an additional 281,146 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 477.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,576,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,892 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after acquiring an additional 244,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 868,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,188,000 after acquiring an additional 438,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.24. The company had a trading volume of 17,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,144. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.04. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $37.29.

