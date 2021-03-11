iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Holdings Cut by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,133 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,547,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 23,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $87.46 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.14.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

