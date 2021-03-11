iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Purchased by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises 0.6% of Globeflex Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.69. 290,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,079,427. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $96.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.26.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.