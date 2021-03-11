iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,904 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 4.9% of Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $36,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,902,756 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.