iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Boosted by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,118 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.27. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

