iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Trimmed by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp cut its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,591 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. South State CORP. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.86. 10,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,274. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.39.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

