iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Increased by Berry Group LLC

Berry Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 3.5% of Berry Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Berry Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

IWF traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $241.36. 20,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,503. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.72 and its 200 day moving average is $231.34. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

