iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,585,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 94.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $5.50 on Thursday, hitting $242.84. 30,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,503. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.72 and a 200 day moving average of $231.34. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

