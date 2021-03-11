iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $23,346,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,779,000 after buying an additional 415,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,018,000 after buying an additional 269,202 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,558,000 after buying an additional 264,597 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,336,000 after buying an additional 257,924 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF traded up $7.72 on Tuesday, reaching $237.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,019. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $255.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.90 and its 200 day moving average is $231.19.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.