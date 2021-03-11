iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $230.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.19. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

