iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,247,359,000 after purchasing an additional 327,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,372,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,838,000 after purchasing an additional 426,939 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,900,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,490,000 after buying an additional 69,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,611,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,281,000 after buying an additional 116,456 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.88. The company had a trading volume of 214,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,880. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $150.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

