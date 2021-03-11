iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stairway Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,275 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $218.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

