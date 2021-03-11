iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,067,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,479,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.69% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $1,581,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after acquiring an additional 966,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,316,000 after acquiring an additional 740,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM traded up $5.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,641,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,507,787. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.71 and a 200 day moving average of $193.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

