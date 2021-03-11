iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $293.29 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $129.54 and a one year high of $339.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.55 and a 200-day moving average of $267.30.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

