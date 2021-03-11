iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,001,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,139,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.92% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $479,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

IWR stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.59. The company had a trading volume of 60,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,415. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $74.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.26.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

