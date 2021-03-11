iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.70. The company had a trading volume of 167,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,507. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.98. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $97.45 and a 52 week high of $108.56.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

