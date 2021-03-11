iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 367.4% from the February 11th total of 226,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,022,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHV. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 241.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.51 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $112.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.57.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

