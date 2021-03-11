iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27,099.8% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 552,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,273,000 after acquiring an additional 550,667 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.0% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 259,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,553,000 after acquiring an additional 194,045 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.37. The stock had a trading volume of 251,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,750. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $67.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.25.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

