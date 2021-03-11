iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,259,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,233 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 15.27% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $2,849,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 293,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,019,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.1% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 58,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 20,981 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 85.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.03. 61,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,650. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.70 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.29.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

