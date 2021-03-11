iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stake Lowered by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Kalos Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,190,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050,853 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 240.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,110,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,456,000 after buying an additional 1,491,269 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,176,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,949,000 after buying an additional 902,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 659.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,589,000 after buying an additional 668,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 825,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,623,000 after buying an additional 612,247 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $78.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,937. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.63. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

