iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 93.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $126.11 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.68 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.50.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

