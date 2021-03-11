iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Holdings Increased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 88.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,821 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $25,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

IJS stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.03. 33,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,134. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.04.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

